UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 New Mountain Finance Corp :
* Robert Hamwee, who previously held title of president and chief executive officer, to continue as CEO of NMFC
* Says John Kline has been promoted to president in addition to maintaining his role as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: