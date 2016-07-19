Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Puma Exploration Inc
* Says currently in process to sell Little Stull Lake Gold Project in Manitoba
* Says will maintain its focus in prolific Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.