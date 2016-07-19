July 19 S&P Global Ratings:

* Deutsche Bank outlook revised to negative as operating conditions may challenge strategy execution; ratings affirmed

* U.K.'s recent vote to leave the EU (Brexit) is a consideration in the outlook revision, but not a prominent one

* View that unfavorable operating environment poses particular challenges as it implements 2016-2020 strategic plan Source text (bit.ly/29Ro9np) Further company coverage: