BRIEF-Spark New Zealand updates on Zero Commission NZ unsolicited offer
* Advises that Zero Commission NZ Ltd has notified its intention to write to certain Spark New Zealand shareholders with an unsolicited offer
July 19 Xilam Animation SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 5.5 million euros ($6.1 million) versus 3.8 million euros a year ago
* Expects strong growth in FY 2016 revenue Source text: bit.ly/29L3gcB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Advises that Zero Commission NZ Ltd has notified its intention to write to certain Spark New Zealand shareholders with an unsolicited offer
* Reported a 51% year-on-year increase in net income at 103.24 million pesos for the first three months of 2017