July 19 Nikkei:

* Toyo Suisan Kaisha's Group operating profit for April to June appears little changed from a year earlier, at slightly more than 6 billion yen - Nikkei

* Toyo Suisan Kaisha's Group consolidated sales likely rose 1% in the first quarter to around 93 billion yen for April to June - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/29SR9d7)