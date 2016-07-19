BRIEF-Xurpas says Q1 net income at 103.24 million pesos
* Reported a 51% year-on-year increase in net income at 103.24 million pesos for the first three months of 2017
July 19 Orange Sa
* Orange completes acquisition of mobile operator Airtel in Sierra Leone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Reported a 51% year-on-year increase in net income at 103.24 million pesos for the first three months of 2017
* Qtrly net loss 39.1 million baht versus loss 32.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: