BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 U.S. CDC:
* U.S. CDC investigation updates regarding eight multistate outbreaks of human salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks
* 287 additional ill people have been reported, bringing the total to 611 people infected with the outbreak strains of salmonella
* One more outbreak of human salmonella infection was identified, bringing the total to eight outbreaks under investigation
* 10 more states have reported cases of human salmonella infections, bringing the total to 45 states with ill people Source text (bit.ly/1PoKhr3)
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)