Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Mueller Water Products Inc :
* Amendment to extend maturity date to July 2021 (from December 2017)
* On july 13, 2016, Mueller Water Products, Inc amended its asset based lending credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment to also increase general limit on company's ability to issue cash dividends to $35 million (from $15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.