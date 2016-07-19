BRIEF-Group Lease says Q1 net profit 328.1 mln baht
Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht
July 19 Four Corners Property Trust Inc :
* FCPT funded acquisition with cash on hand
* Four Corners Property Trust announces six restaurant sale and leaseback totaling $5.7 million
* Four Corners Property Trust Inc says funded acquisition with cash on hand
Acquired six Pizza Hut restaurants in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin MSA in Illinois and Indiana via a sale and leaseback transaction
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.