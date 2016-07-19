July 19 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Valeant expects to commence sales of relistor tablets in U.S. in Q3 of 2016

* Valeant and Progenics announce FDA approves relistor tablets for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain

* FDA has approved relistor (methylnaltrexone bromide) tablets for treatment of opioid-induced constipation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)