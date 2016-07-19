Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 20 BMW of North America:
* Says product certification of all MY2017 BMW diesel models has been delayed due to testing logistics
* Production of 328d Sedan, 328d Sports Wagon, X3 xDrive28d, X5 xDrive35d models will commence once homologation has been finalized Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.