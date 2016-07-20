July 20 Lloyd Fonds AG :
* Confirms full-year forecast and plans to double the assets
under management
* Increase of more than 100 percent in consolidated net
profit to 1.8 million euros expected in the first half of 2016
* Assets under management to double in the medium term to 3
billion euros thanks to strong pipeline of new projects
* Current forecast is for profit of 2-3 million euros; in
view of the strong result in the first half of the year, Lloyd
Fonds assumes that full-year consolidated net profit will come
in at the top end of this range
* Expects to be able to report a sharp increase in
consolidated net profit for financial year 2016
