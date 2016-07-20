July 20 Telia, Q2 :
EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, increased 4.1 percent
to SEK 6,389 million (6,136)
Says full year outlook is unchanged
* Reuters poll: Telia Q2 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.3
billion, revenues at SEK 21.2 billion
* Repeats expects EBITDA from continuing operations,
excluding non-re-curring items, in local currencies, excluding
acquisitions and disposals, to be in line or slightly above the
level in 2015
* Says on track to reach the cost reduction target of SEK 2
billion run-rate by the end of 2017
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam)