July 19 Microsoft Corp :

* Quarterly diluted earnings per share was $0.39 GAAP, and $0.69 non-GAAP

* Quarterly revenue in productivity and business processes grew 5 percent (up 8 percent in constant currency) to $7.0 billion

* Q4 GAAP revenue $20.6 billion versus $22.18 billion last year

* Quarterly Windows OEM non-pro revenue grew 27 percent (up 27 percent in constant currency)

* Q4 non-GAAP revenue $22.6 billion versus $22.18 billion last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $22.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue in intelligent cloud grew 7 percent (up 10 percent in constant currency) to $6.7 billion

* Quarterly server products and cloud services revenue increased 5 percent

* Quarterly office commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 5 percent (up 9 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly phone revenue declined 71 percent (down 70 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly Azure revenue grew 102 percent

* Quarterly revenue in more personal computing declined 4 percent (down 2 percent in constant currency) to $8.9 billion

* Quarterly Xbox Live monthly active users grew 33 percent year-over-year to 49 million

* Quarterly surface revenue increased 9 percent (up 9 percent in constant currency)

* Microsoft cloud seeing "significant customer momentum"

* Quarterly search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs grew 16 percent (up 17 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 23.1 million