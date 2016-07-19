Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Microsoft Corp :
* Quarterly diluted earnings per share was $0.39 GAAP, and $0.69 non-GAAP
* Quarterly revenue in productivity and business processes grew 5 percent (up 8 percent in constant currency) to $7.0 billion
* Q4 GAAP revenue $20.6 billion versus $22.18 billion last year
* Quarterly Windows OEM non-pro revenue grew 27 percent (up 27 percent in constant currency)
* Q4 non-GAAP revenue $22.6 billion versus $22.18 billion last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $22.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue in intelligent cloud grew 7 percent (up 10 percent in constant currency) to $6.7 billion
* Quarterly server products and cloud services revenue increased 5 percent
* Quarterly office commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 5 percent (up 9 percent in constant currency)
* Quarterly phone revenue declined 71 percent (down 70 percent in constant currency)
* Quarterly Azure revenue grew 102 percent
* Quarterly revenue in more personal computing declined 4 percent (down 2 percent in constant currency) to $8.9 billion
* Quarterly Xbox Live monthly active users grew 33 percent year-over-year to 49 million
* Quarterly surface revenue increased 9 percent (up 9 percent in constant currency)
* Microsoft cloud seeing "significant customer momentum"
* Quarterly search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs grew 16 percent (up 17 percent in constant currency)
* Quarterly Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 23.1 million Source text: bit.ly/29TjEdk Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.