July 19 M&T Bank Corp :

* Says Authorized A New Stock Repurchase Program To Repurchase Up To $1.15 Bln Of Shares Of Its Common Stock - SEC filing

* M&T Bank Corp says shares that are repurchased under stock repurchase program will be held in M&T's treasury