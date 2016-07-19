July 19 Arbutus Biopharma Corp :

* Arbutus reports topline results from TKM-PLK1 HCC clinical trial

* Plk1 was well-tolerated at all dose levels

* Plk1 clinical study in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

* Says Intends To Explore Partnership Opportunities To Enable Further Study Of Tkm-Plk-1 in HCC

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp says tumor density reduction of up to 59% was observed in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)