Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Arbutus Biopharma Corp :
* Arbutus reports topline results from TKM-PLK1 HCC clinical trial
* Plk1 was well-tolerated at all dose levels
* Plk1 clinical study in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma
* Says Intends To Explore Partnership Opportunities To Enable Further Study Of Tkm-Plk-1 in HCC
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp says tumor density reduction of up to 59% was observed in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.