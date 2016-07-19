July 19 United Financial Bancorp Inc :

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.20

* United Financial Bancorp Inc says net interest income decreased by $1.9 million to $41.5 million during Q2 of 2016 from linked quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S