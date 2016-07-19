UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 Southwest Bancorp Inc :
* Southwest Bancorp Inc reports results for second quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend
* Says net interest income totaled $19.7 million for q2 of 2016, compared to $19.8 million for q1 of 2016
* Net income for q2 of 2016 of $5.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht