July 19 Southwest Bancorp Inc :

* Southwest Bancorp Inc reports results for second quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend

* Says net interest income totaled $19.7 million for q2 of 2016, compared to $19.8 million for q1 of 2016

* Net income for q2 of 2016 of $5.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S