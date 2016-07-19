July 19 Metaldyne Performance Group Inc

* Says consolidating its portfolio of metal-forming brands

* Brands including HHI, Grede, Cloyes, Metaldyne, Jernberg, Impact Forge, Novocast and Formtech, will now fall under MPG moniker

