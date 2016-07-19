BRIEF-Group Lease says Q1 net profit 328.1 mln baht
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht
July 19 Petrus Securities Lp :
* Petrus Securities acquired Hill International shares for investment purposes as believed that common stock was undervalued
* Petrus Securities acquired Hill International shares for investment purposes as believed that common stock was undervalued
* Reports 5 Pct Stake In Hill International Inc As Of July 12
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.