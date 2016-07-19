Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Microsoft Corp
* Sees negative forex impact of 2 points on total revenue in Q1
* Sees negative 1 point impact of foreign currency on total revenue of first-half 2017
* Sees Q1 productivity and business processes revenue $6.4 to $6.6 billion
* Microsoft corp sees Q1 intelligent cloud revenue $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion
* Sees Q1 more personal computing revenue of $8.7 billion to $9 billion
* Microsoft corp sees FY gross margin percentage to decline by about 1 percent
* Microsoft corp says cloud capital expenditure growth is expected to slow in FY17 Source (bit.ly/29TsjK9) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.