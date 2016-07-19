July 19 Microsoft Corp

* Sees negative forex impact of 2 points on total revenue in Q1

* Sees negative 1 point impact of foreign currency on total revenue of first-half 2017

* Sees Q1 productivity and business processes revenue $6.4 to $6.6 billion

* Microsoft corp sees Q1 intelligent cloud revenue $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion

* Sees Q1 more personal computing revenue of $8.7 billion to $9 billion

* Microsoft corp sees FY gross margin percentage to decline by about 1 percent

