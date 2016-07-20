July 20 ASML Holding Nv :

* Q2 net sales of 1.74 billion euros ($81.50 billion), gross margin 42.6 percent

* Q2 net sales 1.74 billion euros versus 1.72 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* Q2 gross margin 42.6 percent versus 45.6 percent year ago

* Q2 net profit 354 million euros versus 338 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Recorded second-quarter orders of 1.6 billion euros and posted net sales of over 1.7 billion euros

* For the third-quarter of 2016, ASML expects net sales at approximately 1.7 billion euros

* ASML guides Q3 2016 net sales at approximately 1.7 billion euros and a gross margin of around 47 percent

* ASML expects full-year 2016 sales to exceed 2015 record year

* Sees Q3 Sg&A costs of about 90 million euros and an effective annualized tax rate of around 12 percent