July 20 ASML Holding Nv :
* Q2 net sales of 1.74 billion euros ($81.50 billion), gross
margin 42.6 percent
* Q2 net sales 1.74 billion euros versus 1.72 billion
euros in Reuters Poll
* Q2 gross margin 42.6 percent versus 45.6 percent year ago
* Q2 net profit 354 million euros versus 338 million euros
in Reuters Poll
* Recorded second-quarter orders of 1.6 billion euros and
posted net sales of over 1.7 billion euros
* For the third-quarter of 2016, ASML expects net sales at
approximately 1.7 billion euros
* For the third-quarter of 2016, ASML expects research and
development costs of about 275 million euros, other income of
about 23 million euros
* ASML guides Q3 2016 net sales at approximately 1.7
billion euros and a gross margin of around 47 percent
* ASML expects full-year 2016 sales to exceed 2015 record
year
* Sees Q3 gross margin of around 47 percent, research and
development costs of about 275 million euros, other income of
about 23 million euros
* Sees Q3 Sg&A costs of about 90 million euros and an
effective annualized tax rate of around 12 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)