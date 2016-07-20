July 20 TF Bank AB :

* Avarda's customer Antilla files for bankruptcy, very limited exposure for TF Bank through joint venture company Avarda

* Assessment is that risk exposure for JV Avarda is in range of 0.5 million Swedish crowns-1.0 million Swedish crowns ($58,000-$116,000) Source text: bit.ly/2a7ykXb

($1 = 8.6093 Swedish crowns)