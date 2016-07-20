July 20 Electrolux
* Says we now expect European market demand to grow by 2-4
pct in 2016
* Co's April outlook was for Western European market to grow
by 2-3 pct in 2016 and the market in Eastern Europe by
approximately 2 pct
* Says following brexit referendum, outlook for UK demand
and British pound is uncertain
* Says we expect market demand for appliances in North
America to grow by 4-5 pct in 2016 (unchanged from April
outlook)
* Says we expect Latin American market to remain weak also
in second half of 2016
* Says continued to gain market share in our focus
categories and premium brands in EMEA
