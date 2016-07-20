July 20 Just Eat Plc :
* Sale of acquired businesses to ifood joint venture
* Completed sale of hellofood brazil to if-je 1 , its brazil
joint venture, as previously contemplated.
* Also sold to IF-JE a 49 pct stake in its enlarged Mexico
business, formed of Sindelantal, acquired in February 2015, and
Hellofood Mexico, acquired in Feb 2016
* Just Eat will retain a 51 pct stake in enlarged Mexico
business, or 65.7 pct on a look-through basis 2
* Total net cash consideration received by Just Eat for
transactions is approximately $11 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)