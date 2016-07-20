July 20 Orange Belgium SA

* Restated EBITDA increased by 2.0 pct year-on-year to 144.9 million euros in first half of 2016

* Organic cash flow in first half of 2016 increased 4.8 pct year-on-year, compared to first half of 2015

* Actual amount paid by telenet could however exceed this minimum amount in case of higher network usage

* Revised its restated EBITDA guidance for year 2016 to between 285 and 305 million euros from between 270 and 290 million euros, both excluding cable costs

* This revised guidance corresponds to reversal of provision related to Walloon Pylon Tax for year 2015.

* Q2 EBITDA 91.7 million euros versus 72.5 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 CAPEX 37.8 million euros versus 38.2 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 revenue 299.4 million euros versus 302 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 net profit 24.2 million euros versus 12.0 million euros in Reuters poll

* In first half of 2016, Orange Belgium Group generated mobile service revenues of 504.5 million euros, a solid increase of 1.9 pct compared with same period last year

* Orange Belgium and Telenet agreed upon terms and conditions for termination of full MVNO

* Telenet committed to a minimum payment of 150.0 million euros (excluding VAT) over 3-year period 2016-2018

* Beyond 2018, an optional 6-month extension period has been granted for a minimum payment of 15.0 million euros (excluding VAT)

Total number connected sim cards at end of H1 5.84 million versus 5.94 million year ago