July 20 Nordea
* Nordea says investigation concludes that nbsa has offered
administrative services to customers, but it has neither found
evidence employees initiated establishment of offshore
structures, nor that they have proactively contributed to
customers' potential tax evasion
* Says nordea will apply stricter governance of nordea bank
s.a. In luxembourg (nbsa)
* Says policies will be changed in order to minimise room
for individual interpretation
* Ceo says i'm comforted by conclusion that no evidence has
been found that nordea employees have proactively contributed to
tax evasion.
* Management comment on the report regarding the
investigation of nordea private banking
* Says nordea has decided on a number of actions to
immediately address key conclusions and recommendations made by
investigation
* Says on 15 april 2016 nbsa had 129 offshore structure
customers in scope for investigation, out of total number of 562
offshore structures in nbsa
* Says investigation has found that many of reviewed kyc
files fall clearly below standards set forth in group's policy
* Says this is mainly related to so-called enhanced due
diligence (edd) required for high-risk customers
* Says investigation has found seven cases where renewal of
powers of attorney have not followed internal policies, but all
criteria required for this to be defined as illegal are likely
not met
* Says nbsa has had relevant policies and instructions in
place, eg related to know your customer (kyc), anti money
laundering (aml), tax reporting and tax compliance, and complied
with both nordea group directive
* Says with these initiatives and measures below i'm
confident that we have mitigated identified deficiencies
* Says have found no evidence of any violations of nordea's
internal policies in relation to establishing or maintaining
offshore structures by russian management
* Says review has identified one case in breach of code of
conduct in nordea bank russia related to advice
(Reporting By Johan Ahlander)