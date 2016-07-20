July 20 VisionChina Media Inc :

* Says Cayman Islands ruling orders VisionChina Media to pay plaintiffs approximately $59.4 million

* Says parties are currently in discussions regarding such settlement agreement

* Ruling also orders co to pay plaintiffs a interest at rate of 9% per annum calculated from Nov. 16, 2010 as to $30 million

* Seeks to enter into a new settlement agreement with plaintiffs to satisfy Cayman Islands ruling

* VisionChina Media announces the ruling by grand court of Cayman Islands

* Cayman Islands ruling orders VisionChina Media to pay plaintiffs about $59.4 million

* Says seeks to enter into a new settlement agreement with plaintiffs to satisfy Cayman Islands ruling

* Parties are currently in discussions regarding settlement agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)