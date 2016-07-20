July 20 Moody's:

* Rating incorporates 3-notch uplift due to Moody's assumption of bank's very high dependence on the government

* Affirms Export-Import bank of India's BAA3 ratings; lowers BCA to BA3

* Lowering of Exim India's BCA to BA3 reflects sharp deterioration in bank's asset quality, similar to other rated indian state-owned banks Source text for Eikon: