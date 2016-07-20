US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
July 20 Moody's:
* Rating incorporates 3-notch uplift due to Moody's assumption of bank's very high dependence on the government
* Affirms Export-Import bank of India's BAA3 ratings; lowers BCA to BA3
* Lowering of Exim India's BCA to BA3 reflects sharp deterioration in bank's asset quality, similar to other rated indian state-owned banks Source text for Eikon:
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.