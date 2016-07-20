July 20 Natus Medical Inc Says Q2 Non
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.32
* For q3 2016, company expects revenue of $97.0 million to
$98.0 million
* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43
* Sees Q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.37
* Gaap gross profit margin was 60.5% versus. 63.2% reported
for Q2 of 2015
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.67 to $1.70
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $386.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 revenue rose 4.5 percent to $96 million
* Increased its full year 2016 revenue guidance and now
expects revenue of $388 million to $390 million
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.38
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $92.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $100.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
