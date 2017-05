July 20 Fitch on Indian public banks:

* Fitch: India bank capital injection a positive, pressures remain

* Estimates Indian banks need $90 billion additional capital - most to be accounted for by public banks - to meet Basel III requirements by 2019

* Pressures on Indian public bank credit profiles will remain, more capital than $10.4 bln earmarked through to FYE19 will be needed from government