July 20 Terraform Global Inc

* Sunedison has requested that co share confidential information about the company

* Sunedison requested that co take other steps to facilitate marketing of Sunedison interests in co; co considering Sunedison's request

* Co details preliminary financial data for bondholders in presentation

* Delays in filing form 10-K for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2015, form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31 could have material adverse effect

* Delay in filing form 10-K and audited financial statements may impair ability to obtain financing and access the capital markets

* Financials for year ended Dec 31, 2015 or related audit report may include note regarding co's ability to continue as going concern

* If we incur material tax liabilities, distributions to holders of class a common stock may be reduced

* A number of 425 MW India projects appear to have been cross-funded or cross-collateralized by sunedison in violation of project lending agreements

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $102.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In active discussions with Sunedison's concerning jointly supported sales process; made no decision to support any bidder, structure or deal

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $47 million to $52 million

* Sees Q1 2016 net loss $8 million to breakeven

* Q1 operating results below management expectations due to unusually low wind in brazil

* Do not expect that the 425 MW India projects will be completed and transferred to the co in accordance with the India PSA

* 2015 financials may include going concern note because of risk assets, liabilities could be consolidated with Sunedison's in sunedison bankruptcy

* Due to negative impact on business from various developments, no longer expect targeted growth rate in dividend per class a share

* In light of current market conditions, we have waived our option to purchase certain call right projects from Sunedison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)