July 20 Boston Scientific Corp :

* Does not expect to recognize any additional charges related to resolution

* Boston Scientific Corp says expects to remit all tax and interest payments resulting from this settlement to IRS in next 12 to 24 months

* Settled issues with IRS intended to resolve all disputes related to previously disclosed transfer pricing issues for guidant corp

* Says entered into a stipulation of settled issues with Internal Revenue Service

* Company does not expect to change its 2016 estimated annual effective tax rate as a result of resolution - SEC filing

* If settlement is finalized, will make net tax payments to IRS of about $275 million to resolve both controversy before tax court

* Will make net tax payments to irs of about $275 million to also resolve the transfer pricing issues before irs appeals