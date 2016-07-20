July 20 Boston Scientific Corp :
* Does not expect to recognize any additional charges
related to resolution
* Boston Scientific Corp says expects to remit all tax and
interest payments resulting from this settlement to IRS in next
12 to 24 months
* Settled issues with IRS intended to resolve all disputes
related to previously disclosed transfer pricing issues for
guidant corp
* Says entered into a stipulation of settled issues with
Internal Revenue Service
* Company does not expect to change its 2016 estimated
annual effective tax rate as a result of resolution - SEC filing
* If settlement is finalized, will make net tax payments to
IRS of about $275 million to resolve both controversy before tax
court
* Will make net tax payments to irs of about $275 million
to also resolve the transfer pricing issues before irs appeals
