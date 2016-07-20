July 20 Halliburton Co :
* Says "Q2 will mark the trough for our earnings" - Conf
Call
* Says "our customers are thinking of growing their business
again, instead of focusing on survival" - Conf Call
* Says can't "underestimate positive change in attitude"
among N.America customers" - Conf Call
* Says deep pricing cuts are uneconomic and will have to be
reversed - Conf Call
* Says current service pricing in N.America is unsustainable
- Conf Call
* Says confident that N.America margins can begin to recover
in Q3 - Conf Call
* Says industry will need to "replenish experience lost to
retirement and cutbacks" - Conf Call
* Says expects Q3 expenses to come in at similar levels to
Q2 - Conf Call
* Says "now that we have seen the floor in activity levels,
we expect revenue to increase based on higher utilization rates"
- Conf Call
Further company coverage: