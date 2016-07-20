July 20 S&P Global Ratings on Turkey
* S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to
negative from stable
* Downgrade rating reflects our view that following the
attempted coup on july 15, Turkey's political landscape has
fragmented further
* In the aftermath of the failed coup, believe that the
risks to Turkey's ability to roll over its external debt have
increased
* Republic of Turkey foreign currency ratings lowered to
'BB/B'; outlook negative
* Following the attempted coup, believe polarization of
Turkey's political landscape has further eroded its
institutional checks and balances
* Expect a period of heightened unpredictability that could
constrain capital inflows into turkey's externally leveraged
economy
* Also revised the transfer and convertibility (T&C)
assessment on turkey to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
* Lowered unsolicited long-term turkey national scale
rating to 'trAA+' from 'trAAA' and affirmed the 'trA-1'
short-term rating
Source (bit.ly/29YTS8D)