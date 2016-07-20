July 20 S&P Global Ratings on Turkey

* S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable

* Downgrade rating reflects our view that following the attempted coup on july 15, Turkey's political landscape has fragmented further

* In the aftermath of the failed coup, believe that the risks to Turkey's ability to roll over its external debt have increased

* Republic of Turkey foreign currency ratings lowered to 'BB/B'; outlook negative

* Following the attempted coup, believe polarization of Turkey's political landscape has further eroded its institutional checks and balances

* Expect a period of heightened unpredictability that could constrain capital inflows into turkey's externally leveraged economy

* Also revised the transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment on turkey to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'

* Lowered unsolicited long-term turkey national scale rating to 'trAA+' from 'trAAA' and affirmed the 'trA-1' short-term rating Source (bit.ly/29YTS8D)