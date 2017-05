July 20 Nikkei:

* Daikin Industries to build production center for home air conditioners in Vietnam; plant expected to cost slightly more than $93.6 mln - Nikkei

* Daikin Industries says production at Vietnam plant will start in 2018 with annual capacity of around 500,000 AC units - Nikkei