July 20 Intel Corp :
* Intel reports second-quarter revenue of $13.5 billion
* Quarterly EPS of 27 cents
* Quarterly reported non-GAAP operating income of $3.2
billion, net income of $2.9 billion and EPS of 59 cents
* Quarterly Client Computing Group revenue of $7.3 billion,
down 3 percent sequentially and down 3 percent
* Quarterly Data Center Group revenue of $4.0 billion, up 1
percent sequentially and up 5 percent year-over
* Sees Q3 GAAP, non-GAAP revenue $14.9 billion, +/- $500
million
* Quarterly Internet of Things group revenue of $572
million, down 12 percent sequentially and up 2 percent
year-over-year
* Sees 2016 GAAP revenue of mid-single digits
* Quarterly Programmable Solutions Group revenue of $465
million, up 30 percent sequentially
* Q2 gross margin 58.9 percent versus. 62.5 percent last
year
* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin 60 percent, +/- a couple
percentage points
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin 62 percent, +/- a couple
percentage points
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $13.54
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 capital spending of $9.5 billion (+/- $500
million)
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP gross margin percentage 62 percent,
+/- a couple percentage points
* Sees Q3 research and development plus MG&A spending about
$5.1 billion
* Q3 revenue view $14.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO says "Our restructuring initiative to accelerate
intel's transformation is solidly on-track"
* "We're forecasting growth in 2016 built on strength in
Data Center, the Internet of Things and Programmable Solutions"
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP research and development plus MG&A
spending $20.8 billion, +/- $400 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $57.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Remain cautious on PC market; "forecasting growth in 2016
built on strength in Data Center, the Internet of Things and
Programmable Solutions"
* Sees 2016 GAAP gross margin percentage of 60 percent ( +/-
a couple percent pts)
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP research and development plus mg&a
spending $20.7 billion , +/- $400 million
* The total number of employees in q2 was at 106,000, down
6,000 from the first quarter
