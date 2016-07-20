July 20 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co :
* Co, board intend to continue discussions with some
interested parties who have indicated interest in certain of
company's assets
* Board determined that appropriate course of action at this
time was to continue to pursue company's business plan
* Intends to complete, by end of 2016, remaining $7.0
million of $10.0 million share repurchase program approved in
late 2015
* Will implement a quarterly dividend effective in q3 of
2016 in place of present semi-annual dividend
* To monetize all or a portion of its remaining commercial
loan portfolio, which totaled approximately $24 million at June
30
* In active negotiations regarding potential transactions
involving additional 1,000+ acres of land on west side of
interstate 95
* Assuming closing of deals under contract, expects income
property portfolio could grow by at least $100 million in next
12 months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)