BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 20 Amgen Inc
* Settlement class consists of purchasers of Amgen's publicly-traded securities during period from April 22, 2004, through May 10, 2007
* Amgen announces settlement of securities litigation
* Amgen will pay $95 million into a settlement fund to be distributed to class members
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: )
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.