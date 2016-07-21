July 21 Tate & Lyle Plc
* Q1 bulk ingredients performed strongly with profit well
ahead of comparative period
* Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement
* Group made a strong start to year with profit ahead of
comparative period in constant currency
* Q1 speciality food ingredients performed solidly with
profit for division overall ahead of comparative period
* Q1 profit for Splenda sucralose was significantly higher
than comparative period
* If current exchange rates were to prevail for remainder of
financial year, reported earnings would increase strongly
* Net debt was lower than position at 31 March including
currency translation effects of weaker sterling, group`s us
dollar debt
