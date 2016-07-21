BRIEF-Zhuzhou Qianjin Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
July 21 Meda
* Q2 net sales reached SEK 5,015 million (5,152)
* Q2 EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, was SEK 1,576 million
* Reuters poll: Meda Q2 EBITDA ex items was seen at 880 million SEK, sales at 5,011 million SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake (at least 70 percent stake) in a Maanshan-based hospital