July 21 Ao World
* Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2016 to 30 June
2016
* Business remains on track with its long-term strategic
plan
* Momentum in UK has continued, particularly with regards to
gross margin and marketing costs
* Q1 year-on-year growth in AO branded UK sales of 29% and
total UK revenue growth of 25%
* Mindful of economic uncertainty post Brexit and its
potential effect on consumer confidence and forex exposure of
our suppliers
* Expectations for UK business, over whole financial year,
remain unchanged
* In Europe, progress is pleasing. Revenue in euros has
increased year on year by 101%
* Expectations for European business, over whole financial
year, remain in line with our previous guidance
