July 21 Ao World

* Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2016 to 30 June 2016

* Business remains on track with its long-term strategic plan

* Momentum in UK has continued, particularly with regards to gross margin and marketing costs

* Q1 year-on-year growth in AO branded UK sales of 29% and total UK revenue growth of 25%

* Mindful of economic uncertainty post Brexit and its potential effect on consumer confidence and forex exposure of our suppliers

* Expectations for UK business, over whole financial year, remain unchanged

* In Europe, progress is pleasing. Revenue in euros has increased year on year by 101%

* In Europe, progress is pleasing. Revenue in euros has increased year on year by 101%

* Expectations for European business, over whole financial year, remain in line with our previous guidance