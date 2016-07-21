July 21 Close Brothers Group Plc
* We have seen little direct impact on our business
following recent uk referendum, but continue to monitor market
conditions carefully.
* Group has continued to perform well in 5 months to 30 june
2016 and we remain confident in delivering a solid result for
current financial year.
* Loan book increased 7.2% in period and is up 11.6% year to
date to £6.4 billion (31 january 2016: £6.0 billion), with
growth across all our lending businesses.
* Net interest margin has remained broadly stable on first
half and bad debt ratio remains unchanged, at or close to
historical lows across division. Growth in expenses has been
lower than first half, as we maintain a disciplined approach to
costs while continuing to invest in business.
* Asset management has continued to achieve net inflows and
market movements were positive, with managed assets increasing
to £7.8 billion (31 january 2016: £7.3 billion) and total client
assets to £9.6 billion (31 january 2016: £9.1 billion).
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Lawrence White)