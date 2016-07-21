July 21 Delhaize Group SA :
* Q2 comparable store sales growth of 2.9 pct in the US(3.9
pct real growth), 2.1 pct in Belgium and 8.7 pct in Southeastern
Europe
* Q2 group underlying operating profit of 247 million euros
(+12.1 pct at identical exchange rates compared to the second
quarter of last year)
* Q2 revenue growth of 4.3 pct at identical exchange rates
* Q2 Belgium revenue 1.29 billion euros ($1.42 billion)
versus 1.26 billion euros year ago
* Q2 group underlying operating margin of 3.9 pct (4.1 pct
in the US, 3.3 pct in Belgium and 5.0 pct in Southeastern
Europe)
* Q2 US revenue $4.59 billion versus $4.46 billion year ago
* Q2 Southeastern Europe revenue 939 million euros versus
828 million euros year ago
* For 2016 group underlying operating profit in line with
current market expectations
* For 2016 group cash capital expenditures to be
approximately 825 million euros at identical exchange rates
* For 2016 generate a solid level of free cash flow at
approximately 400 million euros, excluding Transformation Plan
cash out and merger-related expenses
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)