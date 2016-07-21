July 21 Russia's Lenta Ltd says:

* Q2 Like-For-Like ("lfl") sales growth of 4.9 pct versus same period last year;

* Q2 total sales rub lfl traffic growth of 1.4 pct combined with a 3.4 pct increase in lfl ticket;

* Total sales grew 21.8 pct in Q2 2016 to 73.6 bln rbls (Q2 2015: 60.4 bln rbls);

* Expects adjusted EBITDA growth of around 16 pct for H1;

* Expects adjusted EBITDA margin of around 9.8 pct for H1 compared to 10.2 pct same period of 2015.