UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 American Securities :
* Submitted indication of interest letter to special committee of Blue Bird's board for acquisition of Blue Bird Corp
* American Securities LLC says proposal to buyout Blue Bird Corp made by ASP BB Holdings LLC
* American Securities Says Proposal To Buyout Blue Bird Based On A Per Share of common stock valuation of $12.80 to $13.10 - SEC filing
* American Securities says its proposal requires completion of a full due diligence review of blue bird
* American Securities says it and its affiliates own 57.15 percent stake in blue bird
* American Securities says believes that blue bird fits well within profile of companies in which American Securities seeks to invest
* American Securities anticipates that the purchase price to buy blue bird will be funded from combination of debt and equity financing Source text : bit.ly/29Ppb2q (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F