July 21 American Securities :

* Submitted indication of interest letter to special committee of Blue Bird's board for acquisition of Blue Bird Corp

* American Securities LLC says proposal to buyout Blue Bird Corp made by ASP BB Holdings LLC

* American Securities Says Proposal To Buyout Blue Bird Based On A Per Share of common stock valuation of $12.80 to $13.10 - SEC filing

* American Securities says its proposal requires completion of a full due diligence review of blue bird

* American Securities says it and its affiliates own 57.15 percent stake in blue bird

* American Securities says believes that blue bird fits well within profile of companies in which American Securities seeks to invest

* American Securities anticipates that the purchase price to buy blue bird will be funded from combination of debt and equity financing Source text : bit.ly/29Ppb2q (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)