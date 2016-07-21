July 21 Theranos Inc:

* Theranos names new executives: vice president, regulatory and quality, and chief compliance officer

* Board of directors has created a compliance and quality committee

* Dave Wurtz, was named vice president, regulatory and quality

* Theranos says Fabrizio Bonanni, who joined board of directors in May, will chair compliance and quality committee

* Executive-Level appointments of Wurtz and Guggenheim are effective immediately.

* Daniel Guggenheim was named chief compliance officer