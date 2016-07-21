BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 GM Financial:
* June quarter net income of $189 million
* Available liquidity of $15.4 billion at quarter end
* Annualized net charge-offs were 1.7% of average retail finance receivables for quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Retail loan originations were $4.2 billion for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to $4.1 billion for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Consumer loan and lease originations of $10.7 billion for June quarter
* Qtrly total revenue $2.29 billion versus $1.52 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.