BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Kandi Technologies Group Inc :
* Kandi Technologies announces the JV Company's plan to sell 1,500 electric vehicles for launching micro public transportation program in the cities of Tianjin and Jiangyin
* Program to be launched by ZZY-Tianjin and ZZY-Jiangyin with expectation for delivery of 1,000 EVS in Tianjin and 500 EVS by 2016
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.