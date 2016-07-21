July 21 Co-Operative Bank Plc :

* Proposed acquisition of Vocalink Holdings Ltd

* Bank's share of proceeds upon completion will be a mix of about 25.1 mln stg cash and an earn-out consideration of up to 3.2 mln stg

* Says pre-completion, approximately 22.7 mln stg will therefore be recognised through available-for-sale reserve in other comprehensive income in H1 2016